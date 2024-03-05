First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $45,960.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,503.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Busey Trading Up 3.7 %

First Busey stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 156,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,366. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

