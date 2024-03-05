First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Down 6.4% in February

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FCBC traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $617.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in First Community Bankshares by 197.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

