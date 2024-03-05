First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Up 4.9%

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.42 and last traded at $32.40. 197,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 524,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

