First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 67.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

