Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 4.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €24.46 ($26.59) and last traded at €24.71 ($26.86). Approximately 2,038,189 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.80 ($28.04).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €26.73 and a 200 day moving average of €27.42.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

