Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.08 and a beta of 0.55. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $32.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

