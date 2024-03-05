G999 (G999) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $4.74 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, G999 has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00060848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00018475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001363 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

