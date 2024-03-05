GateToken Price Tops $5.04 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $486.30 million and $5.54 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00007942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015016 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00022520 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,466.15 or 1.00014267 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00147408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,490,564 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,490,563.8230696 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.47083768 USD and is up 3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $3,997,533.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

