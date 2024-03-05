Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 95,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,310. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

