Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Short Interest Update

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Global-e Online by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLBE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,616,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,503. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.09. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

