Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. 57,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,526. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.36. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.78 per share, for a total transaction of $302,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

