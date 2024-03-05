Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Shares of GLBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. 51,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Globus Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime during the second quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

