GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 947,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMS. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GMS

Insider Transactions at GMS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 8.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 381,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. GMS has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.