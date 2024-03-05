Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

GOGL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,002. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

