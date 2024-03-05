Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

