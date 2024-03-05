Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $1.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,203.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00618683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00128657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00222184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00047929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00152667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

