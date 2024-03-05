Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.60

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.