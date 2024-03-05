Hedera (HBAR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.66 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $391.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00021572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00018572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,905 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,685,311,904.78238 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.12287524 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $250,786,127.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

