Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

HP stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 1,209,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

