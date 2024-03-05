Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $149.89 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00006485 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.89 million and $131,667.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00015069 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,340.83 or 1.00115449 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.78 or 0.00148228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16991441 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,724.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

