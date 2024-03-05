IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 53,600 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMAC Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BACK traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 26,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,813. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,180,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 59.29% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

