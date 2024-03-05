Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,943,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the period. Immunocore makes up approximately 4.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Immunocore worth $152,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Trading Down 0.5 %

Immunocore stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.06. 830,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.