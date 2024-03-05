Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.

Lyft Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LYFT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

