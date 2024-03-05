Insider Selling: Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.
Lyft Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LYFT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,930,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $19.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
