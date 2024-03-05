Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CFO Sells 7,765 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $449,515.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Curtis Vanhyfte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80.

NYSE TMHC traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

