iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.45

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $72.16, with a volume of 8813905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

