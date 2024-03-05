iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

