iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the January 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,596. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.981 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.