iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) is Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,820 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.