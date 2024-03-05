Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Volume Tops $142,123.13

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $142,123.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 304.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004011 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001300 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,252.50 or 1.00142330 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00147763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00441485 USD and is up 69.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $96,706.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

