JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $51.64. 328,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,376. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

