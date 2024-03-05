JT Stratford LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $859.64. 51,368,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,812,336. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $634.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $876.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

