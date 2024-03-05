Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $964.78 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Kava has a total market cap of $964.78 million and $63.24 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00061446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00021841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,683 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.