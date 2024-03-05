KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

KB Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 191,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

