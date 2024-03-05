Kidpik Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 7th (NASDAQ:PIK)

Shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PIK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Kidpik as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

