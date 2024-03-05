Kyber Network Crystal v2 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.30 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 5th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $126.20 million and $54.30 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 230,523,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.