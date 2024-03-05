Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

LAMR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.0 %

LAMR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.13. 742,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.49). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $111,255,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.