Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller Sells 10,431 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 122,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $350.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.53. Latham Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Latham Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Latham Group from $4.85 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Latham Group

About Latham Group

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.