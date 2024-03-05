LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.97% of LifeStance Health Group worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $28,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

