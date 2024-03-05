Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1,816.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,054,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,027,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00805419 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,316.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

