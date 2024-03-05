Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 5.2% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after acquiring an additional 527,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.17. 2,770,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,101. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile



Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

