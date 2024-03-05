MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $181,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $32.79 on Tuesday, hitting $1,527.29. 474,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,604. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,671.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,484.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.