Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Meta Platforms worth $603,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,305,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,475,756. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.67 and a 200-day moving average of $351.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.82 and a 12 month high of $504.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,161,830 shares of company stock worth $489,327,089 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

