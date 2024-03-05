Metahero (HERO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $33.66 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $33.66 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000549 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018307 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

