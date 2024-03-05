Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $2.30 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00003636 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $60.13 million and $573,519.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,152,470 coins and its circulating supply is 26,126,615 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,146,139 with 22,374,128 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.56590616 USD and is up 8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $640,160.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.