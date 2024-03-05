Michael D. Deshazer Sells 14,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. 7,468,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,117. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after purchasing an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after purchasing an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

