Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 169,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,600. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

