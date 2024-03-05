Monero Market Cap Tops $2.63 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $143.14 or 0.00226250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and approximately $85.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,267.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00620719 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00127625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.12 or 0.00153506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,406,432 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

