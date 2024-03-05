Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.34. 2,419,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,560,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

The firm has a market cap of $960.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,249,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,060 shares of company stock valued at $991,592 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.