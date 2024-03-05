Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Up 1%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €89.00 ($96.74) and last traded at €88.88 ($96.61). Approximately 68,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.04 ($95.70).

Nemetschek Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

