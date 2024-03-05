Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Netflix worth $296,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $17.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,795,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,861. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $537.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total transaction of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

