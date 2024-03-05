Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.93-14.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. 7,967,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

